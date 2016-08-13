Swedish minister quits after being caught driving under influence

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Aida Hadzialic, Sweden's youngest-ever cabinet minister, said on Saturday she was resigning her education post after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Hadzialic, who is minister for upper secondary school, adult education and training, told a news conference she was stopped by police on the bridge between Denmark and Sweden with 0.2 per mille alcohol in her blood after a dinner in Copenhagen.

The 0.2 per mille level is Sweden's legal limit for drunk driving, a level that is low compared to that in most other countries.

"I choose to do this because I believe what I have done is that serious," the Social Democrat politician said.

Hadzialic, 29, became Sweden's youngest-ever minister when she was appointed to the center coalition government in 2014. She came as a refugee to Sweden from Bosnia at five years of age with her family.