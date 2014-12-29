FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire damages Swedish mosque in second suspected arson attack
#World News
December 29, 2014 / 9:13 AM / 3 years ago

Fire damages Swedish mosque in second suspected arson attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Fire ripped through a Swedish mosque early on Monday in the second suspected arson attack on a Muslim center in four days in a country caught up in a fierce debate on immigration.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the southern town of Eslov and no one was injured, local media reported.

“We ... are working under the assumption it is arson,” police officer Marie Keismar told the TT news agency.

Five people were injured when fire broke out in another mosque in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna on Christmas day.

Polls have shown the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats winning over voters from the center right and center left.

The party, Sweden’s third biggest, wants to cut the number of asylum seekers getting in by 90 percent. Other more mainstream parties have promised to preserve the Nordic state’s traditionally liberal stance.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

