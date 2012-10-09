FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenpeace breaks into grounds of Swedish nuclear plants
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 9, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Greenpeace breaks into grounds of Swedish nuclear plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Environmental activists from Greenpeace broke into restricted areas surrounding two Swedish nuclear power plants on Tuesday to highlight what they said were safety deficiencies.

The stations’ owner, Vattenfall, said police had detained 43 people who had used ladders to climb over fences into the grounds of the Forsmark plant on the east coast, and another 16 people at the west-coast Ringhals plant who cut holes in the fence and entered on bicycles.

“The activists only reached areas with a lower safety classification,” the state-owned firm said in a statement, adding that security measures had worked as planned.

Greenpeace Sweden said it was drawing the attention of the public, the nuclear industry and the energy minister, Lena Ek, to “serious safety deficiencies” and urged the government to shut the reactors.

A leak at a nuclear waste store in 2005 and the failure of emergency generators at Forsmark in 2006 fuelled criticism of nuclear power, which Swedes had voted in 1980 to phase out.

However, the current centre-right government is more pro-nuclear than its predecessors and decided in 2010 that existing reactors could be replaced. Vattenfall has applied to replace one or two reactors.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.