Sweden halts key nuclear generator restart, goes ahead with other

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden halted the restart of its 1,400 megawatt Oskarshamn-3 nuclear generator on Saturday but restarted its 1,120 megawatt Forsmark-2 nuclear plant, which will reach normal operations by Sunday evening, their operators said separately.

Oskarshamn-3, the biggest nuclear generator in the Nordics, went offline in early September and its restart has been halted several times because of various problems. This time a leak was discovered in a conduit entry to the generator, OKG, its operator said.