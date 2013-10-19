FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden halts key nuclear generator restart, goes ahead with other
October 19, 2013 / 6:18 PM / 4 years ago

Sweden halts key nuclear generator restart, goes ahead with other

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden halted the restart of its 1,400 megawatt Oskarshamn-3 nuclear generator on Saturday but restarted its 1,120 megawatt Forsmark-2 nuclear plant, which will reach normal operations by Sunday evening, their operators said separately.

Oskarshamn-3, the biggest nuclear generator in the Nordics, went offline in early September and its restart has been halted several times because of various problems. This time a leak was discovered in a conduit entry to the generator, OKG, its operator said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams

