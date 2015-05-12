Swedish fiscal watchdog says govt jobless goal likely out of reach

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish center-left government’s goal to reach the European Union’s lowest unemployment rate in five years is all but unattainable, the head of the country’s fiscal policy watchdog said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s Social Democrats and the Green Party, who formed a minority government after last year’s elections, have said it will achieve the jobless goal by 2020, but so far remain far off the target.

Last year, Sweden’s unemployment rate averaged 7.9 percent compared with Germany’s 5.0 percent, the lowest level among the EU’s 28 member states, according to data from European statistics agency Eurostat.

John Hassler, chairman of the government-appointed Fiscal Policy Council which oversees state finances, said that Sweden would need unemployment to fall by 130,000 people to reach the goal, a key election promise for the minority government.

“The chances of reaching the goal are practically non-existent,” Hassler told Reuters.

The government could in theory reach its target, but only by large structural reforms of the labor market, such as introducing a vast low-wage sector in a move which would run counter to the stated policy aims of the governing coalition.

Hassler, due to present the council’s annual report later on Tuesday, also said the government’s plans to boost public finances in the 2016-2018 period were far from sufficient to avoid breaching the Nordic country’s fiscal policy framework.

“As long as we have a surplus target, one should aim to reach the goal as fast as possible,” he said.

Sweden adopted a strict fiscal policy framework after a financial crisis in the 1990s. It includes a surplus target of 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on average over a business cycle and a central government spending ceiling.

In their spring budget, the government forecast public finances would reach balance in 2018, but still not come close to reaching the surplus target.

Hassler said only with an increase in public structural savings of 0.5 percent of GDP per year - a level not envisaged in government budget plans - would the surplus goal be within reach in 2018.

Sweden has a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 44 percent.