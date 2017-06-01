FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Support for Swedish government, Sweden Democrats rise in poll
#World News
June 1, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

Support for Swedish government, Sweden Democrats rise in poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Support for Sweden's minority coalition government rose to 35.6 percent, up from 33.7 percent in December, a poll by the statistics office showed on Thursday.

The four party Alliance opposition bloc would get 37.6 percent against 38.0 in December if an election was held now.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, saw their support rise to 18.4 percent from 17.5 percent.

The next Swedish general election is due in September 2018.

The poll consisted of around 9,000 interviews, conducted between April 28 and May 28.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson

