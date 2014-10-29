Swedish FSA chief says low rates give opportunity to cut mortgage tax break

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The current low interest rate environment provides a good opportunity for Sweden’s government to begin to reduce tax deductions for mortgage payments, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday.

The central bank cut interest rates to zero – a record low – on Tuesday and warned there was an urgent need for other authorities to deal with household debt levels in Sweden, which are among the highest in Europe at over 170 percent of disposable incomes.

“It is much simpler to begin phasing it out or reducing the level of the mortgage tax reduction in a low rent environment,” the head of the FSA said in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri.

“It is much easier to do it now, so clearly its is a good chance to do it.”

Mortgage borrowers in Sweden can offset up to 30 percent of mortgage payments against tax, a perk that some economists say has helped push up borrowing and house prices to levels that threaten long-term economic stability.

The center left government which took power in September has said it has no plans to alter mortgage tax deductions.

Despite concerns about the real estate market, Andersson said he did not see a house price bubble in Sweden.

“However, prices are very high and they are increasing fast,” he said. “It is something we need to watch because it is a risk to the economy.”

Sweden has already introduced an 85 percent loan-to-value cap on mortgage borrowing and banks have said they plan stricter requirements on mortgage repayment terms.

Making it less attractive to borrow heavily is the next step in dealing with household indebtedness, Andersson said.

Further measures, such as changes to tax rules, are in the hands of politicians and Andersson said Sweden needs to tread carefully.

“It needs to be well balanced so that we don’t create the problems we are trying to avoid,” he said.