Swedish central bank seen on hold next week, rates unchanged in 2014

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will keep its main interest rate on hold next week and for the rest of 2014 due to low inflation, with policy tightening beginning in the first half of next year, most analysts polled by Reuters said.

Falling consumer prices pushed the central bank to put aside worries about household debt and cut its repo rate in December.

The economy has picked up pace since then, but inflation remains well below the central bank’s target of 2 percent, and the Riksbank left open the chance of further rate cuts when it left policy unchanged in February.

All 18 analysts were united in saying the bank would leave interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent when it announces its next decision on April 9.

For the rest of this year, 13 of the 18 analysts saw the central bank keeping rates on hold, forecasting a first hike no later than summer next year.

“For a rate cut this year, there would have to be a further drop in inflation or a disappointment in the economic outlook,” IDEAglobal economist Everett Brown said.

Two analysts, however, said they expected a 25 basis-point cut later this year, while three thought the Riksbank would instead start tightening policy before the end of the year.

After meager growth during most of last year, GDP rose at its fastest pace in three years in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, the majority of rate-setters have been worried about levels of Swedish household debt, among the highest in Europe.

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves is among those who want to see more measures to curb lending growth. He has also said monetary policy must weigh the risks from household debt with concerns over inflation.

Inflation undershot the Riksbank’s forecasts in both January and February and has stayed below its 2 percent target for the last three years. Inflation expectations over a five-year horizon, however, have not dropped much and are currently at 1.8 percent.

“We believe it will be a very close call whether they will cut or not and that they will be very dovish,” Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg said. “But growth is on the rise and we have still not seen any concrete proposals in respect of household indebtedness.”

Swedbank expects the central bank to keep rates on hold until the second quarter of 2015.

The Riksbank’s own main scenario is that its next move will be a rate hike at the beginning of next year.

Analysts were split down the middle on whether the central bank would change its rate forecast. Of the 12 analysts who expressed a view, six expected the bank to lower the rate path while the other six thought it would keep it largely unchanged.