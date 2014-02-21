FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Princess Madeleine gives birth to daughter
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 21, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Princess Madeleine gives birth to daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill leave Riddarholmen for a boat trip to Drottningholm Palace for their wedding dinner, after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Erik Martensson/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Princess Madeleine, fourth in line to the throne of Sweden, has given birth to a daughter, the Swedish court said on Friday.

Thirty-one year old Madeleine, whose full title is Madeleine Therese Amelie Josephine, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Halsingland and Gastrikland, married U.S.-British banker Christopher O‘Neill in June.

The New York-based couple announced in September last year they were expecting their first child.

“The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that H.R.H. Princess Madeleine gave birth to a daughter on February 20, 2014 at 10.41 pm local time New York,” the Swedish court said.

“Both mother and child are in good health.”

Public support for the ceremonial monarchy has weakened slightly in recent years, but remains fairly broad in otherwise egalitarian Sweden.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.