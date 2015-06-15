Swedish princess Madeleine gives birth to son

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Princess Madeleine gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, the Royal Court said.
The 33-year-old princess, fourth in line to the throne, and her newborn baby, which is sixth in line, were both well, the court said in a brief statement on its website.
Madeleine and her husband, banker Christopher O‘Neill, had their first child, Princess Leonore in February last year.
Sweden is a constitutional monarchy and the king has no political power. Public support for the royal family has waned somewhat in recent years, but remains fairly broad.
Crown Princess Victoria is first in line to the throne, followed by her daughter Estelle, born in 2012, and Prince Carl Philip.
On June 13, Carl Philip married former model and reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist at the royal palace in Stockholm.
Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Louise Ireland