Swedish princess Madeleine gives birth to son

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neil arrive with their daughter Leonore to the wedding of her brother Prince Carl Philip to Sofia Hellqvist at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, in this photo taken June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Princess Madeleine gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, the Royal Court said.

The 33-year-old princess, fourth in line to the throne, and her newborn baby, which is sixth in line, were both well, the court said in a brief statement on its website.

Madeleine and her husband, banker Christopher O‘Neill, had their first child, Princess Leonore in February last year.

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy and the king has no political power. Public support for the royal family has waned somewhat in recent years, but remains fairly broad.

Crown Princess Victoria is first in line to the throne, followed by her daughter Estelle, born in 2012, and Prince Carl Philip.

On June 13, Carl Philip married former model and reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist at the royal palace in Stockholm.