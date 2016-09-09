STOCKHOLM The son of Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia was christened at a ceremony in the royal palace chapel in Stockholm on Friday.
Prince Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil was born on April 19 and is fifth in line to the Swedish throne.
