Swedish crown princess' son Oscar christened in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Crown Princess Victoria's son was christened Oscar Carl Olof at a ceremony at the royal palace chapel in Stockholm on Friday.
The young royal was born on March 2 and is third in line to the Swedish throne after his mother and his four-year-old sister Estelle.
After the ceremony, attended by other Scandinavian royals and Swedish politicians, the newly-christened prince was brought before awaiting crowds and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honor.
Reporting By Reuters Television in Stockholm; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian