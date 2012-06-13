Buyer of bankrupt Saab aims for electric cars

TROLLHATTAN, Sweden (Reuters) - A Chinese-Sweden investment group with Japanese backing has agreed to buy bankrupt car maker Saab Automobile and will aim to make electric vehicles, the administrator of the bankruptcy process said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the administrator gave no details on how much the buyer, National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, was paying for Saab or how much it would invest.

“The company will start a new operation in Trollhattan (home to Saab in western Sweden) where all development and production will be focused on electric cars,” the administrators said.

Saab crashed into bankruptcy at the end of 2011, less than two years after former owner General Motors (GM.N) sold it to Dutch group Spyker.