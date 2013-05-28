FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Saab chairman to be questioned in Swedish tax inquiry
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

Former Saab chairman to be questioned in Swedish tax inquiry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Former Saab Chairman Victor Muller will be called in to answer questions related to a Swedish inquiry into alleged tax offences at the bankrupt carmaker, the country’s Economic Crime Authority said on Tuesday.

Muller, chief executive of the Spyker SPYKR.AS sports-car group that bought Saab from General Motors in 2010, is not suspected of wrongdoing.

“The Gothenburg district attorney has confirmed that Mr Muller is not a suspect and may be invited for an interview after summer, possibly in October,” Spyker said in a statement.

Prosecutors are looking into allegations that executives at Saab, which collapsed in 2011, obstructed proper tax checks over the years 2010 to 2011.

The period being examined was a turbulent time for the company, taking in its sale by General Motors and subsequent emergence of problems that led to its collapse.

Katinka Wall, a spokeswoman at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, confirmed that Muller would be summoned as part of the wider investigation and that he is not being served as a suspect.

She declined to provide further details.

Swedish prosecutors last week questioned Saab’s former Chief Executive Jan-Ake Jonsson and two other executives as part of its tax investigation.

Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.