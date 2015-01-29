FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish spy who sold Cold War secrets to Soviets dies at 77
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish spy who sold Cold War secrets to Soviets dies at 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Stig Bergling, one of Sweden’s most notorious Cold War spies who sold details of its defenses to the Soviet Union in the 1970s, has died at the age of 77, Swedish media reported on Thursday.

Bergling stole top secret defense documents while he was working for the Swedish security service, handing them to a Soviet military intelligence agent in Beirut.

He was arrested by Israeli secret agents while traveling through Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport in 1979 and flown back to Sweden, where he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

In 1987, while on supervised leave from prison, Bergling escaped by slipping out the backdoor of his wife’s suburban Stockholm apartment. He fled Sweden with his wife for adjacent Finland, from where he was smuggled into the Soviet Union.

Sweden’s then-Justice Minister Sten Wickbom was forced to resign over the affair.

Bergling lived in Moscow, Budapest and then in Lebanon before he and his wife decided to return to Sweden in 1994, where he was then jailed. He served a further three years in prison before being released in 1997.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.