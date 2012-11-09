FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man dies at Sweden PM house, no crime and PM safe: police
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Man dies at Sweden PM house, no crime and PM safe: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man has died inside Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s residence in Stockholm after either committing suicide or an accident and the prime minister and his family were safe, police said on Friday.

“There are no signs of a crime. We investigate this as a suicide or a work-related accident,” Towe Hagg, a police spokeswoman, told Reuters. Media said the man died of shot wounds.

The dead man was not part of the prime minister’s personal bodyguards but had full clearance to be in the building. Another official said he was a security guard that worked at the residence.

Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.