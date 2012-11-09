Man dies at Sweden PM house, no crime and PM safe: police

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man has died inside Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s residence in Stockholm after either committing suicide or an accident and the prime minister and his family were safe, police said on Friday.

“There are no signs of a crime. We investigate this as a suicide or a work-related accident,” Towe Hagg, a police spokeswoman, told Reuters. Media said the man died of shot wounds.

The dead man was not part of the prime minister’s personal bodyguards but had full clearance to be in the building. Another official said he was a security guard that worked at the residence.