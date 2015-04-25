Two Swedes abducted by Nusfra Front in Syria freed: TT news agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two Swedes who were abducted in 2013 by Al Qaeda’s Nusra Front in Syria were released on Friday, news agency TT reported on Saturday, quoting Sweden’s Foreign Ministry and Palestine’s ambassador to Sweden.

The identities of the men were not disclosed but TT said one of them belonged to a Pentecostal church.

Negotiations for their release had taken more than two months and were conducted by the Palestine security service, in cooperation with Jordanian and Swedish security services, Hala Husni Fariz, Palestinian ambassador to Sweden, told TT.

In a written statement to TT, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom extended her gratitude to countries involved in working for the release of the Swedes, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

A ministry spokesman declined to comment further.