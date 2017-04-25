FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EU probes potential abuse by Swedish mobile operators
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 25, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

EU probes potential abuse by Swedish mobile operators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM/OSLO (Reuters) - The European Commission is investigating whether mobile network operators in Sweden have abused their market position or engaged in anti-competitive practices to block competitors from entering the market, it said on Tuesday.

Operators Telia, Telenor, 3 Sweden and Tele 2 each confirmed they were subjects of the probe.

In the first half of 2016, the four collectively generated 96 percent of revenues in the Swedish mobile phone market, according to Sweden's telecoms regulator.

"The European Commission has initiated an investigation on the premises of Telenor Sverige in Stockholm," Telenor said in a statement, adding it had strict internal rules and procedures on compliance with laws and regulations and that it would co-operate with the investigation.

Tele 2 said in a statement it had clear rules and procedures for compliance with laws and regulations, and vowed to cooperate with investigators.

A spokesman for 3 Sweden, a joint venture between Investor AB and Hutchison Whampoa, told Reuters it was also under investigation and had no further comment.

A spokeswoman for Telia also confirmed it was part of the investigation.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels,; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.