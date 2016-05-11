FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber says to suspend UberPOP service in Sweden
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 11, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Uber says to suspend UberPOP service in Sweden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc, the company behind the popular ride-hailing service, was dealt its latest setback in Europe on Wednesday, saying it would suspend its UberPOP service in two cities in Sweden following court rulings deeming its drivers illegal.

Uber [UBER.UL] has also been forced to suspend the service, which relies on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles, in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

“Our pilot has successfully tested ridesharing in Sweden, however clearer regulation is needed before it can be taken further,” Alok Alstrom, general manager for Uber in Sweden, said in a statement.

A March 23 decision by an appeals court in Stockholm upheld one of several rulings in lower courts that UberPOP drivers were breaking the law by driving without taxi permits.

Uber said it hoped it could relaunch the service soon. Its final UberPOP offerings in Stockholm and Gothenburg will run on May 18.

The San Francisco-based company’s more expensive UberX service, which uses professionally licensed drivers, will continue to operate in five Swedish cities.

(Story refiles to correct to read Wednesday in paragraph 1.)

Reporting by Mia Shanley and Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.