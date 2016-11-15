Aerosmith to say 'Aero-Vederci' with 2017 European tour
LONDON U.S. rockers Aerosmith, together for some 45 years, will embark on a "farewell" European tour next year, the group said on Monday, kicking off the series of shows in Israel.
STOCKHOLM One of Sweden's largest trade unions has launched a hotline for workers to complain about "mansplaining" - men explaining condescendingly to women - in a one-week initiative to highlight the problem.
Unionen, which has some 600,000 members in the private sector, said the hotline is aimed at "recognizing and countering domination techniques like mansplaining in their workplaces".
Politicians, artists and comedians will answer phones on the temporary hotline, which both men and women are invited to call.
Last week Stockholm city council caused a stir with its "gender-equal snow plowing".
Snow plows usually focus on clearing snow from city roads, which officials said benefited car drivers who were mostly men. The Stockholm initiative concentrated on clearing snow from pavements and cycle lanes - typically more used by women.
However, last Wednesday saw one of the worst snowstorms for years in the city and the roads were chaotic, leading to heavy criticism from Swedes that the policy was a failure.
PARIS New outbreaks in Europe of a severe strain of bird flu pose a fresh worry for French foie gras producers, already reeling from lost sales last year when the virus emerged in southwestern France.
BAGHDAD Iraqi soldiers began painstaking work on Monday to secure the remains of the 3,000-year-old city of Nimrud, a day after driving out Islamic State militants who overran and ransacked the ancient Assyrian capital.