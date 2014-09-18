FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Social Democrat leader asked to form government by Speaker
September 18, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish Social Democrat leader asked to form government by Speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven gestures during a news conference at the party headquarters in Stockholm September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The speaker of Sweden’s parliament on Thursday asked Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven to try and form a government after an election won by the center-left which left an anti-immigrant party holding the balance of power.

The speaker of the parliament, Per Westerberg said he had decided ...“to give Stefan Lofven the task of looking into the conditions for building a government of the Social Democrats and Green Party.”

Lofven, whose Social Democrats got the biggest share of the vote in Sunday’s election, has rejected bringing the Left Party into a formal coalition and said he would now talk with center-right parties that formed the outgoing Alliance government.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Ediitng by Alistair Scrutton

