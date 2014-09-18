Swedish Social Democrat leader asked to form government by Speaker

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The speaker of Sweden’s parliament on Thursday asked Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven to try and form a government after an election won by the center-left which left an anti-immigrant party holding the balance of power.

The speaker of the parliament, Per Westerberg said he had decided ...“to give Stefan Lofven the task of looking into the conditions for building a government of the Social Democrats and Green Party.”

Lofven, whose Social Democrats got the biggest share of the vote in Sunday’s election, has rejected bringing the Left Party into a formal coalition and said he would now talk with center-right parties that formed the outgoing Alliance government.