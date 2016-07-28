Swiber to wind up, biggest Singapore casualty of oil slump

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore oilfield services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd (SWBR.SI) filed for liquidation facing hundreds of million of dollars in debt and a decline in orders, becoming the biggest local name to fall victim to the slump in oil prices.

Shares in other oil and gas-related companies dropped on the news, with the sector hard hit by a combination of weak oil prices, tumbling charter rates and clients either delaying or cancelling projects.

Swiber's shares have slumped by nearly 90 percent since mid-2014, taking its market value to just S$50 million ($37 million), while the company has flagged delays in orders, raising concerns and sparking demands for cash.

Smaller firm, Technics Oil & Gas Ltd (TECH.SI) was placed under judicial management this month, and analysts said other firms could face difficulties.

"If highly leveraged offshore and marine companies are unable to raise capital from equity markets, then they will be left with very little other options other than to file for liquidation or for judicial management," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Fraser Securities.

Energy and offshore marine companies in Singapore have bonds totaling nearly S$1.2 billion ($881 million) due to mature over the next year-and-a-half, with S$615 million due over the next five months, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Swiber said in a statement filed early Thursday that a Singapore court had appointed provisional liquidators and a hearing to wind-up the company has been set for Aug. 19. bit.ly/2avDQ62

Trading in Swiber's stock was suspended, while shares in other oil and gas related companies such as Ezion Holdings (EZHL.SI), Marco Polo Marine (MAPM.SI) and Ezra Holdings (EZRA.SI) fell between 4 and 10 percent.

Shares in Vallianz Holdings (VHLD.SI), 25 percent-owned by Swiber, tumbled 44 percent.

From just 10 vessels in 2006 when it listed, Swiber had expanded to own and operate a fleet of 51 vessels and has more than 2,700 employees across Southeast Asia and other countries, according to its website.

Its shares surged after listing, pushing its valuation to S$1.5 billion in late-2007, but the stock fell sharply in recent years.

Swiber has faced a slew of bad news this month, including a delay on a $710 million project in West Africa and on a preference share sale agreement to raise $200 million.

It said on Thursday it had received letters of demand claiming a total of $25.9 million as of July 26, adding more pressure on the company.

Swiber has five bonds with a combined value of S$551 million that mature in 2016, 2017 and 2018, IFR said. Its total debt was a little over $1 billion at March 31.

The order book at Swiber, which has worked on projects for Brunei Shell Petroleum and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), stood at $1.2 billion at May 13, down from $1.8 billion a year ago.

The High Court of Singapore appointed KordaMentha Pte Ltd's Cameron Duncan and Muk Siew Peng as provisional liquidators.

United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said the lender had some exposure to Swiber, but the exposure was not a worry as it was "something manageable".

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said in a statement it would investigate the company for any breaches of regulatory rules.

Swiber had made disclosures recently only after queries from SGX and the bourse would take action if any breach were found, it said.