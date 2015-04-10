Horton eases to 1500 meters title in Australian championships

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Mack Horton confirmed his status as Australia’s new long-distance king with an easy win in the 1500 meters freestyle final at the national championships on Friday.

Horton left his rivals dead in the water as he cruised to victory in 14 minutes 44.09 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year and the quickest in history by an 18-year-old.

Horton also won the 400m and 800m freestyle titles earlier in the meet to qualify for three events at this year’s world championships in Kazan, Russia.

“It was a good step forward,” said Horton. “And there is still plenty of time till worlds to make another shift and try and be a bit quicker there.”

Bronte Campbell turned the tables on her old sister Cate to claim her first national title in the 50m freestyle at Sydney’s Olympic pool.

A regular runner-up to Cate in big events, including this week’s 100m final, Bronte got her hands on the wall first, touching in 24.19, followed by her sibling in 24.33.

“I was just thinking, I am the only one who doesn’t have a national title, so now I can fit in again and be with the cool kids,” Bronte told reporters.

Thomas Fraser-Holmes made amends for his unexpected flop in the 200m freestyle when he won the 400m individual medley to book his spot in a 38-member Australian team for the world championships, which was announced after the eight-day meet ended.

“It’s a relief. Everyone has their moments -- this has been a big learning curve,” Fraser-Holmes said.

”Maybe the pressure got to me, being number one last year and coming back here with that expectation. It’s something mentally I have to overcome, have more fun and not take it so

seriously.”

Australian team for 2015 world swimming championships (in alphabetical order):

Matt Abood, Jessica Ashwood, Hayley Baker, Bronte Barratt, Josh Beaver, Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell, Kyle Chalmers, Ash Delaney, Tommaso D‘Orsogna, Brittany Elmslie, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Madeline Groves, Grant Hackett, Jayden Hadler, Kurt Herzog, Mack Horton, Grant Irvine, Mitch Larkin, James Magnussen, Cameron McEvoy, David McKeon, Emma McKeon, Taylor McKeown, Keryn McMaster, David Morgan, Leah Neale, Jake Packard, Kylie Palmer, Emily Seebohm, Daniel Smith, Christian Sprenger,

Brianna Throssell, Lorna Tonks, Ben Treffers, Tessa Wallace, Madison Wilson, Melanie Wright (nee Schlanger).