3 months ago
Trickett mentor Widmer heads to Singapore Swimming
May 30, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

Trickett mentor Widmer heads to Singapore Swimming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stephan Widmer, the Swiss coach best known for guiding the careers of Libby Trickett and Leisel Jones, is leaving Australia to take to take over at Singapore Swimming next month.

Widmer has worked in the Australia system since arriving in the country as a backpacker in 1997 and also counts Jessicah Schipper, Kylie Palmer and Christian Sprenger among his charges.

Under his guidance, Jones won Olympic and world championship gold in the 100m breaststroke and Trickett Olympic 100m butterfly gold and a string of sprint world titles.

Swimming Australia's Coach of the Year four times, Widmer leaves with the blessing of his adopted country and is excited about the challenge ahead.

"Singapore has some outstanding swimming and coaching talent, I know I will be able to add essential world class expertise and experience," Widmer said in a statement.

Joseph Schooling won Singapore its first Olympic gold medal when he clinched the 100m butterfly title at the Rio Games last year.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

