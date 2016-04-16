Brit Jamieson hints at retirement after trials defeat

Britain's Michael Jamieson swims in the men's 200m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Jamieson, the only British male swimmer to medal at the 2012 London Olympics, hinted at retirement on Friday after he was eclipsed in national trials and failed to secure a 200 meters breaststroke place for the Rio Games.

A surprise silver medalist four years ago, the Scot finished fifth in a final won by Andrew Willis, whose time of two minutes 08.08 seconds was inside the 2:08.52 qualifying mark set by British coaches.

“The last couple of years have been horrible but I wasn’t even in it,” said Jamieson after the race in Glasgow.

“I don’t know if it’s there any more ... I don’t know. That could be it, I think.”

Adam Peaty, the triple world champion who has already secured his Rio place after winning the 100 breaststroke final, led at the halfway stage but faded to finish sixth.

“I wasn’t even looking to qualify,” said Peaty, who is the world record holder in 100m breaststroke and is hoping to become the first British male swimmer to win Olympic gold in 28 years.

“I got to 100 and thought ‘this is too fast’ but that’s what it’s about. I’d rather have these guys do the 200 because it means I can focus on the 100 instead.”

Willis was the only swimmer on the fourth day of the trials to win inside the Olympic qualifying time and only the fifth at the trials to be certain of being on the plane to Rio.

Britain won only three medals in the pool at London 2012 - Jamieson’s silver and two bronzes for now-retired 2008 double gold medalist Rebecca Adlington.

Team GB are due to announce their Olympic swimming squad next Thursday.