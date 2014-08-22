FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton Peaty breaks 50 meters breaststroke world record
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 22, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Briton Peaty breaks 50 meters breaststroke world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Adam Peaty of Britain celebrates after the men's 50m breaststroke semi-final at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin August 22, 2014. Peaty set a new world record with a time of 26.62. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Teenage Briton Adam Peaty, competing at his second major international event, broke the 50 meters breaststroke world record in the European championships semi-finals on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who won gold medals in Berlin in the 100 breaststroke and the 4x100 mixed medley, clocked a time of 26.62 seconds.

The Englishman’s effort eclipsed the previous record of 26.67 seconds set by South African Cameron van der Burgh in Rome in 2009.

“I feel absolutely amazing. I had to look at that scoreboard about five times before I knew I had broken it,” Peaty said.

”I haven’t broken a world record before so I don’t know how it feels. Hopefully, it will sink in by Saturday so I can get my head down and hopefully get a better performance out of myself in the final.

“It was not a perfect race due to my final touch so I can still improve tomorrow.”

Peaty also claimed two golds and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.