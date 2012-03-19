FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manaudou on course for Olympic spot
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 19, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

Manaudou on course for Olympic spot

Chrystel Boulet-Euchin

1 Min Read

France's Laure Manaudou is seen after the women's 100 metre backstroke heats at the French Swimming Championships in Dunkerque, northern France March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

DUNKIRK, France (Reuters) - Laure Manaudou swam under the Olympic A time as she qualified for the 100 meters backstroke final at the French championships on Monday.

The 2004 Olympic 400 meters freestyle champion, who quit swimming in 2009 after becoming pregnant, returned to the sport last year in an attempt to qualify for the London Games.

She clocked 1:00.42 in the heats and then 1:00.58 in the semi-finals, under the required 1:00.82.

Manaudou will need to finish in the top two in Tuesday’s final with a time under the Olympic A qualification mark.

“I started strong and I struggled a bit towards the end,” Manaudou told reporters after her semi-final.

Camille Muffat looked impressive in the 400 meters freestyle final as she set the fastest time in the world this year of 4:01.13 to qualify for the Olympics.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.