Grevers sets short course record in 100m backstroke

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Matt Grevers swam a world short course record in the 100 meters backstroke in Indianapolis on Saturday.

At the Duel in the Pool meeting between the United States and Europe, Grevers covered the distance in 48.92 seconds in the 25m pool at Indiana University.

The 30-year-old from Illinois shaved 0.02 seconds off the previous mark held by fellow American Nick Thoman.

“I knew it was going to be close ... I thought there would be a chance and luckily everything went really well,” said Grevers, who was named Male Athlete of the Meet.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands, who matched her own world record in the women’s 50m freestyle, with a time of 23.24, was Female Athlete of the Meet.