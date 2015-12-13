FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grevers sets short course record in 100m backstroke
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 13, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Grevers sets short course record in 100m backstroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Matt Grevers swam a world short course record in the 100 meters backstroke in Indianapolis on Saturday.

At the Duel in the Pool meeting between the United States and Europe, Grevers covered the distance in 48.92 seconds in the 25m pool at Indiana University.

The 30-year-old from Illinois shaved 0.02 seconds off the previous mark held by fellow American Nick Thoman.

“I knew it was going to be close ... I thought there would be a chance and luckily everything went really well,” said Grevers, who was named Male Athlete of the Meet.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands, who matched her own world record in the women’s 50m freestyle, with a time of 23.24, was Female Athlete of the Meet.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.