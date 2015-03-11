FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Budapest to host 2017 world championships
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 11, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Budapest to host 2017 world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delvering a speech during the opening ceremony of the swimming pool in Cegled, 80km east of Budapest, March18, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Budapest will replace Mexico’s Guadalajara as hosts of the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, governing body FINA said on Wednesday.

Guadalajara pulled out last month citing financial problems.

Budapest was originally designated to host the 2021 edition, which includes swimming, water polo, diving and synchronized swimming.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the central European country would spend billions of forints to renovate areas by the river Danube designated to host the events and pass a series of laws to speed up organizing work.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.