FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary to host 2020 European Championship events
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Hungary to host 2020 European Championship events

Zoltan Fazekas

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will stage the 2020 European swimming, waterpolo and open water championships, the first time one country has been chosen to host all three events, aquatic sport's European governing body (LEN) said on Saturday.

The waterpolo will be held in January with the swimming, diving and synchronized swimming staged in May, both in Budapest, while the open water championship is scheduled for June in Balatonfured, said LEN president Paolo Barelli.

"Budapest loves sport, Hungary loves sport, that has been proved in a lot of excellent events," the Italian told a news conference to announce the hosting rights.

"We have a high-level and good working cooperation with the Hungarian Association - the ongoing junior European Championship in Hodmezovasarhely is a good example.

"Success is guaranteed as Hungary will be the host and is now preparing for the 2017 world championship."

Hungary is a powerhouse in waterpolo, winning three Olympic golds in a row before te 2012 Games in London, when they finished fifth, with nine Olympic golds in total.

The country has also always had world class swimmers, including world champions Katinka Hosszu and Laszlo Cseh who are among the favorites for gold at the Olympics in Rio in August.

Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.