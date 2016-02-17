FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul prosecutors raid national swimming federation
February 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul prosecutors raid national swimming federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the country’s national swimming federation (KSF) amid suspicions of misappropriation of government funds, Yonhap News agency reported on Wednesday.

The South Korean agency quoted prosecutors as saying arrests had been made and computer hard drives and documents on sports industry projects had been confiscated.

The raid comes after the country’s sports ministry announced last week it was cutting off funding to several federations amid concerns about corruption.

A KSF official confirmed to Reuters by telephone that prosecutors had taken evidence from the headquarters but was unable to comment further.

Writing by Peter Rutherford; Reporting Dahee Kim; Editing by John O'Brien

