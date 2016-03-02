Korean prosecutors make second arrest in graft probe

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors have arrested another official from the national swimming federation (KSF) as part of a widening investigation into corruption, Yonhap News reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors arrested a KSF board member late last month amid allegations he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from coaches to influence the selection of national team athletes.

On Wednesday, prosecutors arrested an official from the KSF’s Mokpo office in South Jeolla province, southwest Korea, and seized computer hard drives and documents from the branch office, Yonhap said.

The KSF could not be reached immediately for comment.

The arrests come after the sports ministry announced last month it was cutting off funding to several federations amid concerns about corruption.

Prosecutors have raided the KSF’s headquarters in Seoul as well as branch offices around the country amid suspicions of misappropriation of government funds.

The KSF said last week in a statement it had dismissed four members caught up in the selection scandal.

“We will take this opportunity to get rid of all the evils and be born again as a fair and transparent federation loved by all,” it said.