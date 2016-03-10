Korean prosecutors make new arrest in KSF probe

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors made another arrest on Thursday as their investigation into corruption allegations at the country’s swimming federation (KSF) continued to discover offenders and could lead to the resignation of its president.

Yonhap news agency reported that a former board member was arrested and charged for receiving around 230 million won ($191,790) to influence the selection of national team athletes and the appointment of board members.

Another official was charged, though not detained, for bribing the former board member.

Roh Min-sang, long-time coach of Olympic gold-medalist Park Tae-hwan, also allegedly paid 90 million won to the same former board member, although he was not charged as the statute of limitations had expired in his case.

The latest arrest follows the detention of coaches and KSF board members on embezzlement and bribery charges, as well as raids into the federation headquarters and branches over the past month.

Prosecutors said further arrests could be made depending on the outcome of the probe.

Another victim of the probe could be KSF president Lee Ki-heung after he tendered his resignation at a board meeting on Tuesday, according to a federation official, who added that the offer to step down had yet to be accepted.

Lee has headed the organization since 2010.

“All board members are fully cooperating in the investigation,” the official said, declining to comment further.