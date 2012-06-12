Norwegian swim champ Dale Oen died of heart disease-official

Alexander Dale Oen of Norway reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Norwegian swimmer Alexander Dale Oen, who collapsed and died in Arizona in late April, died of hereditary heart disease, an Arizona medical examiner said on Tuesday.

Dale Oen, the world 100 meters breaststroke champion, collapsed at a training camp in Flagstaff in northern Arizona on April 30 and was later pronounced dead. He was 26.

A first autopsy in early May into the swimmer’s death proved inconclusive. The results of a second set of tests released Tuesday by the Coconino County Public Health Services District found he died of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

“Based on the autopsy findings and the investigative history that is available to me, it is my opinion that Alexander Dale-Oen died of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease,” Coconino County medical examiner Lawrence Czarnecki wrote in a report.

The second tests revealed “severe atherosclerotic disease of the coronary arteries” supplying blood to the heart, and found that the left descending artery was “occluded” by “atherosclerotic plaque.”

“The decedent’s only known risk factor for heart disease was familial,” Czarnecki found, noting that one of Dale Oen’s grandfathers died suddenly of heart disease at age 42.

“Given the decedent’s young age and significant atherosclerotic disease, a follow-up and evaluation of family members is recommended,” he added.

Dale Oen was found lying partially in a bath tub at the training facility after a day of light training and a game of golf. His teammates broke into the bathroom after noticing he had spent a long time inside.

A team doctor and paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

He became a national hero in Norway last year when he won the 100 meters breaststroke at the world championships in Shanghai.

Dale Oen was one of his country’s best hopes for a medal at this year’s Summer Olympic Games in London.