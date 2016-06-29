FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Phelps pulls out of 100m freestyle at U.S. trials
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Phelps pulls out of 100m freestyle at U.S. trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 28, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Michael Phelps after the men's butterfly 200m semi-finals in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trials at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Michael Phelps continued to trim his program at the U.S. Olympic swim trials, scratching from the preliminaries of the 100 meters freestyle on Wednesday.

The most decorated Olympian of all-time with 22 medals, Phelps will now attempt to qualify in just three events for the Rio Summer Games, the 100 and 200 meters butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Phelps, who turns 31 on Thursday, will try to give himself an early birthday present by clinching a place in his fifth Olympic team on Wednesday evening when he swims in the 200 butterfly final.

The 18-times Olympic gold medalist also pulled out of the 200 meters freestyle on Monday.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Omaha, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.