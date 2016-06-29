Phelps pulls out of 100m freestyle at U.S. trials

Jun 28, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Michael Phelps after the men's butterfly 200m semi-finals in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trials at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Michael Phelps continued to trim his program at the U.S. Olympic swim trials, scratching from the preliminaries of the 100 meters freestyle on Wednesday.

The most decorated Olympian of all-time with 22 medals, Phelps will now attempt to qualify in just three events for the Rio Summer Games, the 100 and 200 meters butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Phelps, who turns 31 on Thursday, will try to give himself an early birthday present by clinching a place in his fifth Olympic team on Wednesday evening when he swims in the 200 butterfly final.

The 18-times Olympic gold medalist also pulled out of the 200 meters freestyle on Monday.