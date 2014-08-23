FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ledecky breaks 400m world record
August 23, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Ledecky breaks 400m world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Katie Ledecky celebrates after setting a world record of 3:58.86 in the womens 400m freestyle at the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American teenager Katie Ledecky broke her own world record for the women’s 400 meters freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships on Saturday.

The 17-year-old won the final at Australia’s Gold Coast in three minutes, 58.37 seconds, slashing almost half a second off the previous world record she set in California earlier this month.

“It’s a good feeling,” Ledecky said in a poolside interview. “I was just racing my best time and trying to swim faster.”

Ledecky also holds the women’s world record for 800m and 1,500m freestyle.

(This story corrects age to 17 in second paragraph)

Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien

