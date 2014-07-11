FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phelps comeback marches on with butterfly win
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 11, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Phelps comeback marches on with butterfly win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael Phelps congratulates Yannick Agnel of France on his victory in the the Men's 200M freestyle final during the championship finals at George F. Jun 21, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Bob Stanton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The comeback of Michael Phelps continued in impressive fashion on Friday as the most decorated Olympian of all time beat rival Ryan Lochte in the 100 meters butterfly and notched up the second fastest time of the year in Athens, Georgia.

Phelps posted a 51.67, his first swim under 52 seconds this year, in just his fourth meet after a 20-month retirement.

He easily beat his times in the event from his previous three meets but still has work to do to match his 51.21 winning time from the 2012 London Games.

Only Russian Vyacheslarus Prudnikov (51.60) has been faster this year.

Lochte was second in 53.08 with Matthew Josa third in 53.64.

Lochte was victor in the only other meeting between he and Phelps this year, but he is on his own comeback trail after aggravating a November knee injury in April.

The ‘Bulldog Grand Slam’ continues in Athens on Saturday with Phelps scheduled to swim the 100m backstroke as he prepares for the Aug. 6-10 U.S. Championships in Irvine, California ahead of the Pan Pacific Championships on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Reporting by Ben Everill; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.