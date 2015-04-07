FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phelps to compete next week in Arizona as ban ends
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 7, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Phelps to compete next week in Arizona as ban ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10, 2014; Irvine, CA, USA; Michael Phelps swims 1:58.74 in a 200m individual medley heat to advance to the final in the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - RTR41WAS

(Reuters) - Michael Phelps will return to competition next week in Arizona after serving a six-month suspension following a drunken-driving conviction, USA Swimming said on Tuesday.

Phelps will be joined by Olympic gold medalists and world-record holders Katie Ledecky and Ryan Lochte at the April 15-18 Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa.

“My suspension is finally up! Time to get back in the pool and race again! Looking forward to #mesa !!” Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, said on Twitter.

It was at Mesa in 2014 where Phelps returned to competition after his two-year retirement.

His latest absence from the sport, however, was enforced when he was arrested last September after speeding, crossing the double-lane lines inside a Baltimore tunnel and subsequently failing a Breathalyzer test.

Phelps, 29, checked into a rehab facility following the arrest and is still serving 18 months of probation.

As part of the sanction from USA Swimming, Phelps was also told he would be not be able to represent the United States at the August world championships or July Pan-American Games.

However last month, USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus told ESPN.com that the 18-times Olympic gold medalist may yet to be allowed to participate at the worlds in Russia.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.