Phelps among top-flight field for Charlotte meet
May 6, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Phelps among top-flight field for Charlotte meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Phelps swims in the men's 200m butterfly semifinal during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Michael Phelps will take his next step toward an Olympic return at the 2016 Rio Games when he headlines a top-flight field at next week’s Arena Pro Swim Series event in Charlotte, USA Swimming said on Tuesday.

Other competitors in the May 14-17 meet in North Carolina include Olympic gold medalists Nathan Adrian, Natalie Coughlin and Ryan Lochte.

Phelps only returned to competition last month in Arizona after serving a six-month ban for a drunk driving conviction.

The 18-times Olympic gold medalist, who turns 30 next month, won two events and earned three medals from three finals at the Arizona meet.

In the opening-day, Phelps won the 100 meters butterfly in 52.38 seconds over long-time rival Lochte.

On the second day of competition, Phelps scratched the 100m backstroke to focus on the 400m freestyle preliminary and finished 17th overall in 4:02.67.

On the closing day, Phelps won the 100m freestyle in 49.72, and was third in the 200 individual medley at 2:00.01.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
