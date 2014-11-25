FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phelps wins Golden Goggle as Male Athlete of Year
#Sports News
November 25, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Phelps wins Golden Goggle as Male Athlete of Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10, 2014; Irvine, CA, USA; Michael Phelps swims 1:58.74 in a 200m individual medley heat to advance to the final in the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - RTR41WAS

(Reuters) - Michael Phelps has been crowned Male Athlete of the Year for a fifth time at the 2014 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards on Monday despite being suspended from competition for six months after a drunken driving arrest in September.

Phelps was not at the New York ceremony where Keenan Robinson, an official from his training base, accepted the award on his behalf and confirmed Phelps had returned to the pool.

The 18-time Olympic gold medalist stepped away from training in early October.

Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder Katie Ledecky capped her memorable 2014 season by claiming three awards, including USA Swimming’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
