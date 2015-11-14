Ledecky continues to dominate, Phelps edged

Katie Ledecky of the U.S. swims to set a new world record and win the women's 800m freestyle final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

(Reuters) - Michael Phelps was edged in the 200 meters butterfly, while distance queen Katie Ledecky produced another scintillating performance at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Minneapolis on Friday.

Phelps, the 18-times Olympic champion who hopes to add to his record haul in Rio de Janeiro next year, led at the final turn before being mowed down by training partner Chase Kalisz in the final 50 meters.

Kalisz touched in one minute 58.07 seconds, with Phelps second in 1:58.38, a slowish time but nothing that concerned him given his heavy current training load.

In the women’s 400m freestyle, Ledecky continued her brilliant form to win in 4:02.67, a time faster than anyone except herself has swum this year.

A surprise winner of the 800m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics, Ledecky is now the world’s dominant female distant swimmer.

In August she accomplished an unprecedented feat of 200, 400, 800 and 1500m freestyle wins at the world championships, setting three world records in the process, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

”I am happy with where I am right now,” the 18-year-old said after her Friday swim.

“I have never swum a long course meet this early in the season, so I don’t really have a comparison, but I am right on or faster than what I am at these meets throughout the year.”