Russia's Moskvina handed six-year ban for second offence

Ksenia Moskvina of Russia gestures during the medal ceremony for the women's 100m backstroke final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Istanbul December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - European short-course record holder Ksenia Moskvina has been handed a six-year ban after failing a drugs test for the second time in three months, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday.

Moskvina, who was suspended for 12 months in December for a breach of anti-doping regulations, had her ban extended for six more years starting from November 25, 2013, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru) without giving any more details.

The 23-year-old has had her best results in the 25-metre pool, including winning the women’s 100 meters backstroke at the 2009 European championships in Istanbul, where she set the continent’s short-course record of 56.36 seconds. That record is still standing.

RUSADA also banned 19-year-old swimmer Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and also competed for Russia at the 2012 London Games, for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations.