Russia's Moskvina handed six-year ban for second offence
March 14, 2013 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Moskvina handed six-year ban for second offence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ksenia Moskvina of Russia gestures during the medal ceremony for the women's 100m backstroke final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Istanbul December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - European short-course record holder Ksenia Moskvina has been handed a six-year ban after failing a drugs test for the second time in three months, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday.

Moskvina, who was suspended for 12 months in December for a breach of anti-doping regulations, had her ban extended for six more years starting from November 25, 2013, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru) without giving any more details.

The 23-year-old has had her best results in the 25-metre pool, including winning the women’s 100 meters backstroke at the 2009 European championships in Istanbul, where she set the continent’s short-course record of 56.36 seconds. That record is still standing.

RUSADA also banned 19-year-old swimmer Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and also competed for Russia at the 2012 London Games, for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations.

Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Toby Davis

