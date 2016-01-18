Ledecky improves own 800m free world record

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 200 meter free final final during the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Katie Ledecky broke her own world record in the women’s 800 meters freestyle with a time of eight minutes 6.68 seconds on Sunday at the Arena Pro Swim Series at Austin, Texas.

The 18-year-old’s swim brought the sellout crowd at the University of Texas’ swimming center to its feet as she pulled away from the field early on.

”It was exciting,“ Ledecky told reporters after improving on her previous best of 8:07.39. ”It’s always exciting when you can get pushed along by a crowd like this in Austin.

”I was feeling good going into it; I knew I had some good swims this weekend. Whenever I get going like that, I get into a good rhythm with my freestyle.

“My stroke just feels good the whole weekend once I have one or two really good freestyle swims.”

Ledecky now owns the eight fastest performances of all time in the women’s 800m free, with two of them coming in Austin.

Becca Mann finished a distant second on Sunday in 8:24.49.