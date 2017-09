Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden reacts after setting a new world record in women's 100m butterfly final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth - RTX1MVEP

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom set a world record for the women’s 100 meters butterfly at the world swimming championships on Monday.

Sjostrom’s time of 55.64 seconds broke her previous mark of 55.74, which she set in the semi-finals on Sunday.