Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals – Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2017 – Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden celebrates after winning the race and breaking the World Record.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom set a world record of 23.67 seconds in the women’s 50 meters freestyle at the world swimming championships on Saturday.

Sjostrom’s time in the semi-finals broke the previous mark of 23.73 seconds set by Germany's Britta Steffen in 2009.