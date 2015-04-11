China's Sun rises again as Koseki comes up trumps in Japan

Gold medalist Sun Yang celebrates after participating in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

(Reuters) - China’s world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang turned in another amazing performance on Saturday in his first race at a major meet since it was revealed he secretly served a doping ban last year.

Sun followed up his easy win in the 400 meters freestyle final at the Chinese national championships in Baoji on Thursday with an equally impressive victory in the 200m.

His time of one minute 45.75 seconds was the fastest in the world this year, catapulting him to the top of the rankings ahead of this year’s world championships in Russia.

Sun, who is still to swim his best event, 1500m freestyle, has been in great form since returning to competition following the revelation he served a three month suspension after testing positive for the banned stimulant trimetazidine during last year’s Chinese national championships.

At the Japanese national championships in Tokyo, Yasuhiro Koseki set the fastest time in the world this year for the men’s 200m breaststroke, stopping the clock at 2:07.77.

Such is the depth of Japanese men’s breaststroke, eight of the top 10 ranked swimmers this year are Japanese.