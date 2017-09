Adam Peaty of Britain swims in the men's 50m breaststroke final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Britain’s Adam Peaty broke the men’s 50 meters breaststroke world record at the world swimming championships on Tuesday.

Peaty’s time of 26.42 seconds broke the previous record of 26.62 seconds set by South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh in the morning heats earlier on Tuesday.