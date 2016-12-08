U.S. women set new 4x50m medley record

(Reuters) - The United States 4x50 meters medley relay team swam to a world record on Wednesday during the second day of the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships in Winsor, Ontario.

Alexandra De Loof, Lilly King, Kelsi Worrell and Katrina Marie Konopka cruised to victory with a record time of 1:43.27.

The mark shattered the previous world time of 1:44.04 set by Denmark at the previous edition of the championships at Doha on December 5, 2014.