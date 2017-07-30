FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
27 minutes ago
Dressel grabs seventh gold to equal Phelps record
#Healthcare
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Venezuela
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
CHINA
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 27 minutes ago

Dressel grabs seventh gold to equal Phelps record

1 Min Read

Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's 100m Butterfly Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2017 – Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after winning the race.Stefan Wermuth

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel equaled compatriot Michael Phelps's record of seven gold medals at a single world championships on Sunday.

Dressel secured his record-equaling feat as the United States won gold in the men's 4x100 meters medley relay, in which he swam the butterfly leg.

The 20-year-old had previously won individual gold medals in the men's 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as in the men's 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed freestyle and 4x100m mixed medley relays.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, won seven gold medals at the world championships in Melbourne 10 years ago.

Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.