Franklin first woman to win six golds at one worlds

Missy Franklin of the U.S. (R) hugs her team mate Megan Romano after winning the women's 4x100m medley final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - American teenager Missy Franklin became the first woman to win six golds at a single world championships when she helped the United States to victory in the 4x100 meters medley relay on Sunday.

The 18-year-old swam the opening, backstroke leg in the hilltop pool in Barcelona and the U.S. triumph followed her titles this week in 100 and 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle and the 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relays.

She was fourth in Friday’s 100 freestyle.

Franklin’s sixth gold is one more than the previous record of five she jointly held with compatriot Tracy Caulkins and Australia’s Libby Trickett.

The only other woman to win six golds at a world championships or Olympics is East German Kristin Otto at the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.